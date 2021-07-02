Bristol City remain interested in Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City are looking to bring in some attacking reinforcements.

Smith, who is 29-years-old, has been linked with a move to Ashton Gate for a while now.

He is also believed to be on the radar of fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, as per a report by Teeside Live.

Smith still has a year left on his contract at Rotherham but they are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

He scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and was a shining light in Paul Warne’s side despite their relegation to League One.

Bristol City could still throw him a Championship lifeline this summer and boost their attacking department in the process.

Smith has played for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town and Portsmouth but his time at Rotherham over the past four seasons have been the most successful in his career.

He joined the Millers in January 2018 and has managed to score 35 goals in 156 matches, helping the Yorkshire club gain promotion from the third tier twice during his time there.

Smith may not be sticking around for another promotion push next term though and Bristol City are still keen.

It will be interesting to see if they make a move for him over the coming weeks.