Millwall are closing in on the permanent signing of Middlesbrough’s George Saville, reports Football Insider.

Football Insider broke the news this morning that Saville, 28, is set to re-join Millwall on a permanent deal.

The former Chelsea academy youngster will link up with the Lions for a fourth time in his career having joined on two loan spells prior to joining the club permanently ahead of the 2017/18 season.

He shone in his maiden season at The Den, scoring ten goals in 44 Championship appearances for the club before being snapped up by Middlesbrough soon after the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

In just short of three seasons at The Riverside, Saville has made 113 Championship appearances for the club including 42 in the last campaign where he netted six goals and grabbed four assists.

It’s an exciting signing and needless to say, it’s got plenty of excited Millwall fans talking on Twitter – see what they had to say below:

