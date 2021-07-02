Millwall boss Gary Rowett says his side are interested in Manchester City’s Liam Delap, as per a report by London News Online.

Millwall are in the hunt for more signings as they prepare for next season.

Delap, who is 18-years-old, is a player they like but there could be some strong competition to land the striker.

The likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have been mentioned as other potential destinations for the youngster.

Rowett has told London News Online: “Rory (Delap, his dad) is a good friend of mine and he worked with me. I know the family really well. Liam Delap, quite simply, is the best young striker around at the moment and every single Championship club, I’m sure, would be interested in taking him.

“Of course we’d be interested. But, at the same time, I’m sure everyone would be interested in him.”

Delap started his career in the academy at Derby before switching to Manchester City in 2019.

The England youth international has since made impressive progress and was handed his first-team debut by Pep Guardiola against Bournemouth in the League Cup in September last year, a game in which he scored his first senior goal in.

The forward then made his Premier League debut in the same month against Leicester City.

He has since played once more for the North West giants and will be looking to make many more appearances further down the line.

They face a decision whether to loan him out next season and Millwall are interested in getting him.