Sunderland and Hull City have made late approaches to try and sign Sheffield Wednesday target Dennis Adeniran, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in pole position to sign him despite competition from elsewhere.

Adeniran, who is 22-years-old, has been identified by Darren Moore as an ideal addition to his squad this summer as they gear up for life in League One.

He officially became a free agent yesterday with his contract at Everton expired.

Adeniran started his career on the books at Fulham and rose up through the youth ranks at Craven Cottage before playing five times for their first-team.

He was lured up north by Everton in 2017 and has been with the Toffees for the past four years. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

The ex-England youth international was loaned out for the first time last season to Wycombe Wanderers and enjoyed his time in the Championship. He played 22 times for Chairboys under Gareth Ainsworth.

Adeniran has left Everton on a permanent basis now and Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to snap him up to bolster their midfield department.

Sunderland are in the hunt for signings and have tried to snatch him away from the Owls.

Hull have also made a surprise move despite already landing midfield duo George Moncur and Andy Cannon from Luton Town and Portsmouth respectively this summer.