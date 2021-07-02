Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard is back in London as the Addicks look to further bolster their ranks.

Charlton Athletic have so far managed to sign Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGillivray and George Dobson this summer but have their sights set on more signings.

Sandgaard has sent the following message to their supporters on Twitter (see tweet below).

Excited to be heading back to London today. Both our lads and ladies squad for next season …starting to take shape. #Charlton #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) July 1, 2021

He says both the men and women’s sides are starting to take shape ahead of the new campaign.

What else do Charlton need?

The Addicks could bring in another goalkeeper to compete with MacGillivray which would allow Ashley Maynard-Brewer to leave on loan.

A new centre-back is a must and they will no doubt be chasing one. Adam Matthews is out of contract now and his situation will determine whether Nigel Adkins delves into the transfer window to bring in a new full-back as cover.

Midfield and attacking reinforcements will also be on their agenda as the squad is still looking a bit thin following departures over the past few weeks.

Pre-season plans

Charlton are back in pre-season action in a couple of weeks and have friendlies against Celtic, Dartford, Reading and Crystal Palace.

They then kick-start the new campaign in early August with a mouth-watering home clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Sandgaard says the squad is starting to take shape and has travelled to London to help the club continue their preparations.