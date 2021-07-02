Fulham have appointed Marco Silva as their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 Championship season, having seen Scott Parker leave for Bournemouth.

Silva has turned down the offer to head to Turkey and manage Fenerbahce to join Fulham in the Championship.

He replaces Parker who’s finally sealed his exit and subsequent move to Bournemouth but the Portuguese wasn’t the only one being considered as the club’s next permanent manager.

A recent report from The Athletic states that there were three other names ‘under serious consideration’ for the Craven Cottage job. Peter Rutzler writes:

“It is understood that Cooper and Wilder were both under serious consideration. So too was long-time Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, but he made it clear he was not interested in the role. Multiple plates were spinning but Fulham’s prime target behind the scenes was Silva; a coach to underline the ownership’s promotion ambition.”

Fulham presents Silva with his fourth consecutive job in English football since 2017 – he arrived in British shores from Olimpiacos to take charge of Hull City in 2017, having spent time in the dugouts at Watford and Everton since.