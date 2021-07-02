Coventry City want to sign goalkeeper Simon Moore after his exit from Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Coventry. Simon Moore from Sheff U. Free agent keeper. Should happen shortly. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 1, 2021

Coventry City have identified the experienced stopper as a potential addition to their goalkeeping department for next season.

Moore, who is 31-years-old, has been released by Sheffield United and is available on a free transfer.

He has spent the past five years on the books at Bramall Lane but is moving on for a new chapter now with Coventry keen to snap him up.

Moore joined Sheffield United in 2016 whilst they were in League One and helped them rise to the top flight under Chris Wilder during his time in South Yorkshire.

He made a total of 70 appearances for the Blades having been used as a back-up over the past few years to the likes of Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale.

Prior to his move to Bramall Lane, Moore had previously had spells at Brentford and Cardiff City in the Football League.

Coventry are in the hunt for a new ‘keeper following Marko Marosi’s departure to League One side Shrewsbury Town and appear to have found their man now.

Moore would be a shrewd addition for Mark Robins’ side on a free transfer and would give them more competition and depth in that department.

Nixon has said the deal ‘should happen shortly’.