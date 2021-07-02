Hull City’s chances of singing Gillingham’s Jack Tucker this summer have been played down by Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper.

Tucker, 21, has been linked with a host of clubs going into this summer – all of Celtic, Rangers, Peterborough, Brentford, Reading, Portsmouth and Hull City have been linked with the Englishman.

Though it’s Pompey who seem the most keen at the moment – they made an opening offer of £200,000 last month but have since been reported as ‘unwilling’ to enter into a bidding war for the Gills defender.

Writing on Tucker and Hull City’s chances of signing him this summer, Cooper said:

“Centre-back Tucker has been in fine form form for the Gills, collecting his second successive Young Player of the Year award before the end of the last campaign.

“At the age of 21, he’s a player with a bright future and one City would like to have at the club, though there remains some way to go before this one is likely to happen.”