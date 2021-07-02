Millwall are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign former Lion George Saville from Middlesbrough, reports Football Insider.

Saville, 28, is a product of the Chelsea youth academy. It was with Millwall where he’d venture out on his first loan spell though in 2012, having another loan stint with the club in the 2015/16 season before eventually joining the Lions on a permanent deal in 2017.

In little over one season as a permanent figure at The Den, Saville made 49 Championship appearances and scored 10 goals for the club before being snapped up by Middlesbrough soon after the start of the 2018/19 season.

Now though, Football Insider report that Millwall are in ‘advanced talks’ to bring Saville back to the club, with terms ‘close to being agreed’.

Thoughts?

For Millwall this is a really keen signing going into the 2021/22 season – Gary Rowett was a huge fan of the work-rate that Ryan Woods brought into the middle of the park but he’s since joined Birmingham City, and January target Alex Mowatt seems set for West Brom.

Saville can be the enforcer that Millwall need and he also chips in with goals, scoring six and assisting four in 42 Championship outings for Boro last season.

For Neil Warnock’s side though, losing one of their main men to a team who they’ll be vying against for a top-six spot next season could be a mistake. It’s a strange transfer to see happen from their end and fans will be hoping that Warnock is given the resources to find a suitable replacement.