Stoke City and West Brom are ‘among’ the clubs to have made an enquiry for Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi, reports Goal.

Awoniyi, 23, joined Liverpool six years ago but only this summer has he managed to obtain a British work permit, meaning he’s now free to play professional football in England.

Though it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be given his chance at Anfield – Goal report that the Nigerian striker among a clutch of other names on the peripheries of the squad will be sold, writing:

“Loris Karius will be sold and decisions must be made over the likes of Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn and Kamil Grabara, as well as Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who has finally qualified for a UK work permit, some six years after joining the Reds. Mainz, West Brom and Stoke are among those who have made enquiries there.”

Last season with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, Awoniyi scored five goals and grabbed two assists in 21 appearances. He’s previously turned out for the likes of Nijmegen, Mouscron, Gent and Mainz but arguably had his best loan spell last time out with Union Berlin.

Fulham have been previously linked alongside Stoke and West Brom with the striker as well, who was then reported by The Athletic to have an £8million price tag on his head.