QPR have recently been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass and now The Athletic has confirmed the Rs’ interest in the 27-year-old.

Windass netted nine Championship goals for Sheffield Wednesday last season. But his goals wouldn’t prevent the Owls from finishing rock-bottom of the Championship table and subsequently being relegated into League One.

He’s been linked with a host of Championship clubs since Wednesday’s demise, including all of Birmingham City, Fulham, Millwall, Preston North End, QPR, Stoke City and West Brom.

Millwall have had two bids knocked back for Windass – the second coming in around the £1million mark according to the same report from The Athletic, who’ve gone on to earmark QPR as definite suitors in this transfer chase with Windass having previously worked with Mark Warburton at Rangers, writing:

“Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers are understood to be interested in Windass, who has worked with manager Mark Warburton at Scottish giants Rangers.”