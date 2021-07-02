Birmingham City are still in the transfer chase for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, with Brentford, Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Russian outfit FC Krasnodar also interested.

Nisbet, 24, scored 14 goals in 33 Scottish Premiership outings for Hibernian last season.

It was a season which saw transfer speculation heat up though as Birmingham City – then managed by Aitor Karanka – saw a £3.2million bid for Nisbet turned down by Hibs.

Now, Mail Online report that Celtic are stepping up their pursuit of Nisbet with Hibs thought to value him at closer to £4million – the same report goes on to mention how Birmingham City ‘remain in the hunt’ for Nisbet, with Premier League newboys Brentford also linked alongside Krasnodar, Swansea and Nottingham Forest.