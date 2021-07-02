Benfica, Brentford and Fulham are thought to be interested in signing Liverpool’s Harry Wilson this summer, reports Goal.

Wilson, 24, looks set to be sold on by Liverpool this summer. The Welsh international has spent the last four seasons on out on loan now, turning out for all of Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and last season Cardiff City.

But Wilson looks no closer to being taking into serious first-team consideration at Anfield and so his summer exit looks imminent. Benfica are reportedly one of the clubs to have looked at Wilson this summer but Goal report that a move to Brentford or Fulham seems much more likely at this point.

With Cardiff City last season, Wilson scored seven goals and grabbed 11 assists in his 37 Championship outings. He’s proved a creative force in the second-tier in the past but he could yet seal his Premier League move this summer, and proved his Liverpool doubters wrong.