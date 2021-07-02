Celtic are willing to spend up to £8million on Sheffield United’s George Baldock this summer, but the Blades don’t seem to be interested in selling the right-back reports Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Star report that Celtic are ready to splash between £5-8million on long-term target Baldock.

The English right-back had capped two impressive seasons in the Premier League for Sheffield United, making 60 top flight appearances since the Blades’ promotion in 2019.

He’d see his side finish in rock-bottom of the Premier League table last season though and since, he and a number of his teammates have been linked with big money moves away from the club.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge are being tipped for moves elsewhere too, though it’s Celtic being linked with Baldock.

So far this summer, Sheffield United have proved reluctant to cash in on their star players – they’ve set the asking prices high for the likes of Ramsdale and Berge and now with Celtic apparently ready to put £8million on the table for the 28-year-old Baldock, they seem to be uninterested in that offer too.