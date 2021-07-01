Swansea City have flirted with promotion in both of the last two seasons they’ve competed in the Sky Bet Championship.

Swansea City have been able to do so due to the guiding hand of Steve Cooper. The former England Under-17 boss guided the Swans to the play-off semi-final in 2019/20 and the final last season.

As it stands for the South Wales side, it is a case of them having to dust themselves down and go again. The 2021/22 Championship campaign starts in just over a month’s time.

Cooper is still at the helm at the Liberty Stadium but he is a wanted man according to certain sources in the media. He was linked with the Fulham job before they appointed Marco Silva earlier today.

Another job that he had been linked to was at Crystal Palace. However, that has been filled by Patrick Viera. That leaves Cooper still in charge at the Swans.

That has led to questions and one such question was asked of Sun reporter Alan Nixon (below):

Nobody paying the compo … https://t.co/Csy1vXe636 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 1, 2021

Replying to the above question via a quoted retweet, Nixon makes it clear the reason why Cooper hasn’t moved on from Swansea – the level of compensation. Some media sources are quoting this level of compensation to be £3million.

It is likely that Cooper will be still in the Swansea hotseat come early August when the new Championship season kicks off.

Should the Swans get their summer recruitment right, they will be a dangerous side. Good recruitment should mean they’ll add quality to their squad from last season.

Under Steve Cooper, restructured in this summer’s transfer market, Swansea will be a threat again in next season’s Championship.