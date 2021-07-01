Morecambe have confirmed the loan signing of Josh McPake from Rangers, as announced on their official club website.

Morecambe have seen off competition from elsewhere to land the winger on a season-long loan.

McPake, who is 19-years-old, has also signed a new deal with Rangers before heading to the Shrimps.

He has been linked with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers recently, as per a report by the Independent.

QPR were also interested in him earlier this year and sent representatives to watch him, as per a report by Football Insider.

However, it is Morecambe who have won the race for his signature and he will be looking forward to playing League One football next season.

He has said: “I played in League Two and it was a tough league to get in but I’m glad to be out of it and taking another step up,” he said.

“I was playing with Harrogate last season, so I played against Morecambe a few times and I thought they were quite a good team and they deserved to get promotion. I’m looking forward to getting in and seeing the lads.”

McPake spent the second-half of last season on loan at Harrogate Town and impressed for the League Two side, scoring four goals in 21 games in all competitions.

He is a product of Rangers’ academy and has played once for their first-team so far in his career.

The Scotland youth international has also spent time away on loan at Greenock Morton to get experience under his belt.

McPake finds himself out on loan for a third time now and will be excited to be part of Morecambe’s first ever venture into the third tier.