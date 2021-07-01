Burnley have completed the signing of defender Jacob Bedeau, as announced by their official club website.

Burnley have brought in the youngster on a two-year deal, with the option for a third.

Bedeau, who is 21-years-old, moves to Turf Moor on a free transfer having left League Two side Scunthorpe United at the end of last season.

He has been linked with Barnsley, Rotherham United and Luton Town over recent times, as per a report by The Athletic.

Read: Barnsley-linked free agent in talks with Nottingham Forest

However, it is Burnley who have won the race for his signature and he will initially link up with their Under-23s side.

Bedeau had an impressive past season with Scunthorpe and made 38 appearances in all competitions.

He has said: “I was really interested and excited when I heard about Burnley. I have been around a little bit for a young player. I think it’s got me good experience and I’m just hoping to come and push on and develop here.”

“It’s another step and hopefully a big step. Hopefully, I do well here. I will work hard and hopefully get me where I want to be, which is in and around the first team and pushing that kind of way.”

Read: Rotherham United-linked attacker becomes free agent

He started his career at Leyton Orient but moved up north to Bury in 2017. He went onto play seven times in all competitions for the Shakers’ first-team before he was lured away by Aston Villa.

Villa paid a fee in the region of £1 million to snap him up and he captained their Under-23’s side during his time in the Midlands.

However, he was released in 2019 and subsequently linked up with Scunthorpe in the fourth tier.

Bedeau now finds himself back in the Premier League with Burnley.