Salford City have completed the signing of Conor McAleny from Oldham Athletic, as announced by their official club website.

Salford City have brought in the attacker on a two-year deal.

McAleny, who is 28-years-old, saw his contract at Oldham expire today and has switched to their North West rivals.

He has been linked with Ipswich Town recently, according to a report by TWTD and was wanted by Bradford City in January, as per the Telegraph and Argus.

Bristol Rovers’ name has also been thrown around on social media over recent times as a potential destination for McAleny, as per Bristol Live.

However, it is the ambitious Salford who have won the race for his signature.

He has said: “I’m delighted, really pleased and I can’t wait to get going now. 100% I’ve come here to add goals.

“I think there’s goals in the team already and if we can all chip in and lean towards that one aim and get promotion we’ll be all pleased.”

McAleny scored 21 goals in all competitions for Oldham last season and is an impressive coup for Salford.

The attacker started his career at Everton and had loan spells away at Scunthorpe United, Brentford, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic as a youngster to gain experience.

Permanent spells at Fleetwood Town, Kilmarnock and Shrewsbury Town have followed on for him before signed for Oldham last year.

McAleny is on the move again now after an impressive stint at Boundary Park over the past 12 months and will be looking to fire Salford to promotion to League One next term under Gary Bowyer.