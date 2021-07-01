Sheffield Wednesday floundered at times last season in the Championship in a campaign that never really got going for them.

Sheffield Wednesday fans didn’t really have much hope of avoiding the drop and that proved to be correct. Wednesday were relegated despite a battling 3-3 draw against Derby County.

Despite all of that, one player who stood out was 20-year-old defender Osaze Urhoghide. Not looking out of place, the youngster’s consistent displays caught the eye.

Such were these displays that SPL giants Celtic have jumped in to sign the highly-rated central defender on a four-year deal.

Since relegation, it has not been plain sailing at Hillsborough with off-field activities coming to the fore.

After breaking into the first-team picture at Hillsborough, the talented Urhoghide went on to make 21 appearances for the Owls. 16 of those appearances came last season as the Owls succumbed to League One relegation.

Celtic’s confirmation of his signing brings to the end a chase for the Bhoys. The Netherlands-born youngster now swaps South Yorkshire for Glasgow and the SPL.

An excited Urhoghide couldn’t contain himself when speaking of the move. Commenting on this he said: “It feels great to get it over the line. It’s been a long season making a decision where to go, and it’s good to be here at Celtic.”

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday youngster is joining a Celtic side smarting at losing out on the SPL title to bitter city rivals Rangers.

Osaze Urhoghide could play a key part in Celtic’s plans next season. It will be a season where they will want to battle hard and wrestle the SPL title away from the Gers.