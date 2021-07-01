Middlesbrough were nearly relegated under Jonathan Woodgate before wily veteran Neil Warnock was drafted in to save their 2019/20 campaign.

Middlesbrough fans saw Warnock achieve that, steady the Boro ship last season and sail them to a creditable 10th place finish.

All clubs will be using the summer and the current transfer window to restructure and the Teessiders are no exception to that.

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Warnock’s side have snapped up Wycombe Wanderers striker Uche Ikpeazu:

As Lyall’s tweet from earlier today shows, Boro have followed up their mid-June interest in the Chairboys frontman. In doing so, they have agreed a £1million deal for the London-born striker.

Not only that but Lyall’s earlier tweet from June would indicate that Middlesbrough have beaten Millwall, Derby County and Nottingham Forest to his signature.

Ikpeazu made 31 appearances in Wycombe’s 2020/21 Championship campaign – their first at that level. He scored six goals and laid on four assists but could not stop the Adams Park outfit from suffering a last-day relegation.

Despite a final surge at the end of the season, including a final day, 3-0 beating of Middlesbrough, Gareth Ainsworth’s side couldn’t maintain their Championship status.

Neil Warnock’s men will be hoping to push for a play-off place next season and will see Ikpeazu as a vital part of that push.

It won’t be an easy start for the Riverside outfit with a visit to the newly-relegated Fulham first up on August 7th.

However, Warnock and Middlesbrough have over a month to put things into place before that game. Striker Ikpeazu is unlikely to be the club’s only signing of what could be a crucial summer transfer window.