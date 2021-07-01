Wigan Athletic attacker Joe Dodoo has officially become a free agent today.

Wigan Athletic are yet to strike a new deal with the forward with his contract expired now.

Dodoo, who is 25-years-old, is a player who Leam Richardson’s side want to keep and have offered fresh terms to. However, there has been no sign of him staying yet.

He has been linked with a few clubs since the end of last season, with Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town said to be keen, according to Football Insider.

He joined the Latics on a short-term basis in February and helped them survive in League One.

The forward started out at Leicester City and he scored four goals in four appearances for the Foxes as a youngster.

Rangers lured him away from the King Power Stadium in 2016 and he spent three years with the Ibrox club. He was loaned out to Blackpool and Charlton Athletic during his time with the Glasgow giants as opportunities dried up.

He moved back to England permanently with Bolton Wanderers in the season before last and played 24 times for the Trotters before he was snapped up by Ankara Keçiörengücü on a two-year deal last summer.

However, he left Turkey after just four months and moved back to England.

Dodoo has got his career in the Football League back on track with Wigan but his future at the DW Stadium continues to be uncertain.

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Ipswich have all been linked and can now swoop in for him on a free transfer.