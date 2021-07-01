Nottingham Forest are in talks with Emiliano Marcondes after his release by Brentford, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest are hoping to strike a deal with the attacking midfielder to boost their squad going into next season.

Marcondes, who is 26-years-old, was released by Brentford at the end of the last campaign despite helping them gain promotion to the Premier League.

He is now a free agent and has been eyed by Barnsley and West Brom, as well as being linked with Norwich City and QPR over recent times, as per the Daily Mail.

Marcondes was a regular for Brentford this past season and made 40 appearances in all competitions. He scored for Thomas Frank’s side in their Play-Off final win over Swansea City at Wembley in May.

He started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to play 119 games for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 but he has now left and could be dropping back into the Championship.

Thoughts

It was a surprise to see Brentford choose to part company with Marcondes as he enjoyed plenty of game time last season.

He would be a great signing for Nottingham Forest though if they can see off competition from elsewhere and bring him to the City Ground.