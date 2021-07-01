Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is targeting a new centre-back this summer, with youngster Nathan Wood set to leave on loan as a result, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough currently have Grant Hall and Dael Fry as first-team centre-backs. But the likes of Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel, and Marc Bola have all filled in when necessary.

Ideally, Neil Warnock would like more cover at the back to allow McNair to play further up the pitch in a more natural midfield position, and for Dijksteel and Bola to play in their preferred full-back roles.

They do have 19-year-old Nathan Wood at their disposal, but having been utilised four times in the Championship in other players’ absence last season, it was clear the youngster’s opportunity in the first-team may have come too soon.

The defender was loaned out to Crewe Alexandra in League One in January and he played 12 times for the Railwaymen. He joined fellow Boro youth player Stephen Walker as Crewe finished midtable in the third tier.

He may well be given a chance to impress the Boro boss in pre-season when training and games get underway this month. But with Warnock eyeing a new centre-back, the report states this would allow Wood to depart on another loan in order to gain regular and important minutes out on the pitch.

He is the youngest ever player for Middlesbrough, making his debut at just 16 years and 72 days old in the Carabao Cup first round tie with Notts County back in August 2018.