Hull City are in pole position to sign Terell Thomas from AFC Wimbledon, according to an exclusive report by Hull Live.

Hull City are hoping to bring in the defender on a free transfer.

Thomas, who is 25-years-old, is available for nothing having rejected the chance to stay with AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season and could be on his way to the Championship.

Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland have all been linked with a move for him over recent times, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

However, Hull appear to be in the driving seat as they look to bolster their defensive options for next season.

Thomas has impressed in League One for Wimbledon over the past three seasons and losing him is a major blow for Mark Robinson’s side.

The centre-back joined the Dons in 2018 and has since made 90 appearances for them in all competitions.

He started his career at Arsenal but switched to Charlton Athletic as a youngster in 2009.

Thomas never made a senior appearance for the Addicks and left the club four years ago after loan spells away at Woking.

Wigan Athletic came calling in 2017 and he made eight appearances for the North West club before switching to Wimbledon.

Hull have been in the hunt for a new centre-back following Reece Burke’s departure to Luton Town and seem to have found their man now.