Middlesbrough are looking to sign new players in forward positions this summer, but are ‘unlikely’ to re-sign Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano, according to The Hartlepool Mail.

Middlesbrough had reportedly been in talks with Bolasie over a permanent switch to the Riverside. Whereas Kebano said he would consider a return to Middlesbrough if the opportunity arose.

The former is unattached and is a free agent as of today. He was not offered a new contract at Everton and is now able to join a club of his choosing. Middlesbrough are interested but his high wages seem to be proving to be a sticking point in the deal.

The latter is still with Fulham. Their recent relegation down to the Championship from the Premier League means Kebano could be utilised, similarly to how he was when the Cottagers achieved promotion two seasons ago.

But if they are to make new signings in wide areas at Craven Cottage, Kebano could be seen as surplus to requirements.

The report states that Middlesbrough’s recent acquisition of Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the Teessiders’ pursuit of more wingers this summer. But any moves for Kebano and Bolasie are ‘unlikely’.

This will be bad news for Boro fans who would presumably have liked to see either of the duo return next season.

Bolasie managed a total of three goals and four assists in 15 games last season, whilst Kebano scored one and registered a further four assists in 18 appearances.