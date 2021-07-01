Belgium take on Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 tomorrow night.

Belgium play Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany tomorrow night for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Both sides won their respective groups and with perfect records – three wins from three, with Italy having yet to concede and the Belgians having only conceded once so far.

It’s the Italians who go into tomorrow night as the favourites coming in at 2.44 for the win, with the draw priced at 3.16 and a Belgium win at 3.46.

Belgium tips

Roberto Martinez’s side have won four games to get into the quart-finals of Euro 2020 – the first time they’ve won four games at a single Euro tournament in their history.

They overcame Portugal last time out which was Martinez’s 47th win in charge – no European national side has won more games or scored more goals (175) than Belgium since the former Everton boss took charge in 2016.

But they’ll need a big performance to beat Italy who they’ve never beaten in a major tournament (D1, L3), wit the Italians having won the previous two of those encounters 2-0.

Goals could be plentiful tomorrow night though with both Belgium and Italy each scoring seven across their three group games, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku having scored three already scored three this tournament.

TIP #1: Belgium to score under 2.5 goals in the match (6.0)

TIP #2: Romelu Lukaku to score first + time of goal 1-20 (15.0)

Italy tips

Roberto Mancini’s Italy side are strong contenders to reach the final of Euro 2020. They breezed through a potentially difficult group having not conceded in their group fixtures, beating Austria 2-1 after extra time to reach the quarter-finals.

They kept a clean sheet in regulation time of the Austria win meaning they’ve not conceded in said time for 12 consecutive matches, having reached the quarter-finals in each of the last four Euro tournaments.

An impressive stat is that Italy have averaged the most shots per game of any nation so far this tournament (21.8) having faced an average of 7 shots per game themselves.

Ciro Immobile could be the man to swing it in their favour tomorrow – he’s scored twice and assisted one so far this tournament.

TIP #1: Italy win + BTTS (5.50)

TIP #2: Ciro Immobile first goalscorer (6.0)

Prediction: Italy win AET + BTTS