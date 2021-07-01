Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn has officially become a free agent today.

Derby County are yet to agree a new contract with the attacker with his deal expiring this summer.

Waghorn, who is 31-years-old, could now be on his way out of Pride Park and doesn’t appear to be short of potential suitors.

He has been holding talks with fellow Championship side Coventry City, as per a report by Coventry Live.

He has been linked with a move to Cardiff City recently, as per a report by Football Insider, whilst Football League World have suggested that his former club Ipswich Town are also interested in bringing him back.

The door is now open for other clubs to swoop in for him and it will be interesting to see what Waghorn decides to do.

He scored five goals in 32 games last season as Derby narrowly managed to survive in the Championship under Wayne Rooney.

Waghorn has previously played for the likes of Sunderland, Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and Rangers.

Thoughts

It is looking increasingly likely that he will be leaving the Rams this summer and he would be a decent signing for someone on a free.

Coventry appear the most likely to get him at the moment having been in negotiations recently.

You can’t rule out Cardiff or his former club Ipswich right now though as they are both in the hunt for attacking reinforcements.