In-demand striker Joe Pigott has officially become a free agent today.

The forward’s contract at AFC Wimbledon has expired and he will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Pigott, who is 27-years-old, decided against the opportunity of staying with the Dons at the end of last season and is moving on this summer.

Bristol City have held talks with him, as per Bristol Live, whilst the likes of Luton Town, Sunderland and Portsmouth are all also said to be keen, according to The News.

Read: Luton Town loanee from last season is a wanted man

Pigott’s preference is likely to be to move up to the Championship after proving himself in League One over the past few seasons.

Wimbledon signed him in 2018 and he has since been their key man, scoring 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions.

He started out at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town as a youngster to get some experience under his belt.

Pigott played 16 times for the Addicks before leaving on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Read: Sunderland-linked winger officially becomes a free agent

Thoughts

He would be a great signing for a club in the third tier such as Sunderland and Portsmouth and would seriously boost their promotion hopes.

However, if a Championship side like Bristol City or Luton can strike a deal with him most signs point towards him choosing to play at a higher level.