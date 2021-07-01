Wigan Athletic’s Viv Solomon-Otabor has officially become a free agent today.

Wigan Athletic are keen on keeping hold of the winger but his contract has expired.

Solomon-Otabor, who is 25-years-old, has a big decision to make on his future and is not short of potential suitors.

Charlton Athletic, Sunderland, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers are all said to be keen, according to a report by Allnigeriansoccer.com.

Read: ‘Heard three names’ – Reporter delivers Charlton Athletic transfer update

Solomon-Otabor caught the eye for Wigan in League One last term and played a key role in their survival.

He joined Leam Richardson’s side in October on a short-term basis before his deal was extended until the end of June in January.

The pacey wide man made 31 appearances in all competitions for the North West club in the end, chipping in with a couple of goals.

Solomon-Otabor started out at Birmingham City and went on to play 40 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells at Oxford City, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth to gain experience.

Read: Sunderland linked with move for right-back

Soloman-Otabor left Birmingham for CSKA Sofia in 2019 on a permanent basis and played 22 times for the Bulgarian side before returning to England last year.

Thoughts

Wigan will be sweating over his future and will be praying they can tie him down to a new contract, despite his old one expiring today.

Losing him to a League One rival like Charlton or Sunderland would be a big blow.

The lure of the Championship could put Blackpool and Blackburn in pole position now though.