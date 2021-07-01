Derby County’s Curtis Davies has officially become a free agent today.

Derby County are yet to strike a new deal with the experienced defender with his current contract expiring.

Davies, who is 36-years-old, is facing an uncertain future at Pride Park right now.

The veteran said in late April that he would be open to a return to his former club Hull City, as per a report by Hull Live.

He said: “You’d never say never. I love that football club, I don’t need to pretend and hang it up like I’m fake – everyone knows I love that football club. The best years of my football career the way that the city took to me, the people – everyone says the further north you go you get nicer people – and it was just that.”

“It’s a loyal place, people support their local team. I’d never say never and if Ehab (Allam) wanted to call me, I’m sure he’s got my number.”

Davies played for Hull from 2013 to 2017 and was a popular player during his time in East Yorkshire.

The defender started his career at Luton Town and went on to play 62 games for the Hatters as a youngster before leaving Kenilworth Road for spells at West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

He later played for Birmingham City and spent three years at St. Andrew’s, making over 100 appearances for the Blues.

Hull City came calling in 2013 and he scored for the Tigers in the FA Cup final a year later before playing a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

He has said he would be open to the idea of returning to his former club and has become a free agent today.

Grant McCann’s side need a centre-back this summer so should they try and sign their ex-skipper back?