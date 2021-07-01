Ipswich Town are set to lose youngster Liam Gibbs, as per a report by Suffolk News.

Ipswich Town were hoping to keep hold of the midfielder but talks are said to have broken down yesterday.

Gibbs, who is 18-years-old, is out of contract today and is poised to leave Portman Road on a free transfer.

He has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and rivals Norwich City and it will be interesting to see where he ends up now.

The teenager was said to be keen on staying at Ipswich but they have not been able to strike a deal.

Gibbs joined Ipswich in 2011 and has since risen up through their academy.

He made his first-team debut in 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United and has since played three more times for the East Anglian club.

Ipswich have had a successful start to the transfer window and have brought in the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penney, Wes Burns, Lee Evans, MacAuley Bonne and Rekeem Harper and are in the hunt for more signings.

However, losing Gibbs will be a big blow to Paul Cook’s side.

Thoughts

It will be a shame to see the youngster leave Ipswich but a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for him now.

Manchester United, Leeds, Villa and Norwich have all been mentioned as possible destinations and could all be on alert now.