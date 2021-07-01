Rochdale have parted company with Brian Barry-Murphy, as announced by their official club website.

Rochdale have placed Lee Riley and Jim McNulty in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found.

Here are five early candidates for the role-

Keith Hill

Could he return to Spotland for a third spell? The experienced boss is available having been sacked by Tranmere Rovers last season and is an option for his former club now.

John McGreal

The ex-Colchester United boss is unemployed again now having left Swindon Town after just a month. He could fancy a swift return to the dugout now and is a candidate for this vacancy.

John Askey

He guided Macclesfield Town to promotion to League Two a couple of years ago but his recent stints at Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale haven’t worked out in the end. The 56-year-old has a point to prove now and could be looked at by the Dale.

Gary Caldwell

The 39-year-old guided Wigan Athletic to the League One title in 2016 and has since managed Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. He could see the Rochdale job as an opportunity to get back into management.

Sam Ricketts

He was sacked by League One side Shrewsbury Town last season and is another candidate to consider. The ex-Hull City and Bolton Wanderers defender has also managed Wrexham in the National League in the past and will be itching for another opportunity.