Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing looks to be surplus to requirements at the Riverside and could well move on this summer.

Middlesbrough allowed Wing to depart on loan last season with the midfielder joining Rotherham for the latter part of the campaign. The 26-year-old impressed, but wasn’t able to prevent the Millers from being relegated on the final day.

Next season, Boro will have Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, George Saville and Marcus Tavernier at their disposal in the centre of the pitch. Whilst there is also the emergence of both Connor Malley and Hayden Hackney to contend with.

Therefore, several sides are said to be circling with Rotherham eyeing a reunion, and Hull City, Peterborough United, and Sheffield Wednesday also keen.

According to The Hull Daily Mail, Rotherham boss Paul Warne feels a move for Wing this summer is ‘unlikely’, whilst a switch to Sheffield Wednesday also seems to be off the cards.

“If we were still in the Championship and were able to take him on a season’s loan I would love to,” said Warne.

“I cannot see Lewis wanting to play in League One, and nor should he.

“He’s a Championship midfielder in my opinion.”

This is a huge boost for both Hull and Peterborough who managed to secure promotion up from League One into the second tier. The duo will be looking to bolster their options in midfield and will likely pursue a deal for Wing in the coming weeks if reports are to be believed.

It is not yet determined whether Middlesbrough are looking to sell in order to free up funds this summer, or whether he would be subject to another loan deal. However, Warnock did previous reveal he would be giving Wing a chance in pre-season before making a decision.

Since signing from non-league Shildon in 2017, Wing has made 92 appearances for Boro in all competitions. During that time he has managed to score 14 goals and register a further eight assists.