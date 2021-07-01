Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of George Dobson from Sunderland, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have brought in the midfielder on a two-year deal.

Dobson, who is 23-years-old, has left Sunderland 12 months before his contract at the Stadium of Light was due to end.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon and they were keen on signing him on a permanent basis, as per London News Online.

However, he has decided to move to Charlton and has become their third signing of the summer.

He has said: “I’m delighted – the size of the club, the manager, the fans – it has everything really. When I found out about the interest it was something that really intrigued and interested me.”

Dobson had spells at Arsenal, West Ham United and Sparta Rotterdam before an impressive season at Walsall earned him a move to Sunderland.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted to this signing-

Not bad not bad — J 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@szoboszIai) July 1, 2021

Happy with this one. Good profile and a key position filled. Welcome George 🤙🏼 — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) July 1, 2021

Nice. — Jonathan Avis (@Avis2Jonathan) July 1, 2021

Good signing, this. Everyone wanted him when he was at Walsall earning their POTY in 18/19. London boy so will be right at home in SE7! Welcome @georgedobson97 🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/Rng030gBFL — Ben (@_BenCAFC) July 1, 2021

Will judge him on what he does in a Charlton shirt, but I have a good feeling about this guy. Welcome to #cafc, George! https://t.co/QRY5r4EzE0 — Hank Moody (@ZhengSociety) July 1, 2021

Interesting signing, was quite sought after before his move to the Trafalgar Square trophy holders. Still young & can improve! More like this #cafc https://t.co/nvGVaRftbS — Scott (@Scotty__91) July 1, 2021

Adkins team is starting to come together#cafc https://t.co/MkVio0fH4p — Flaggy (@FlaggysCorner) July 1, 2021