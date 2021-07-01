Hibernian are believed to be interested in signing St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr, as per a report by The Courier.

Hibernian could see him as a potential replacement for the in-demand Ryan Porteous, who could leave Easter Road this summer.

The fact the Scottish Premiership side are already tentatively plotting a move for his successor suggests that they are bracing themselves for life without their key centre-back.

Porteous, who is 21-years-old, has been linked with Championship duo QPR and Millwall over recent times, as per a report by the Scotsman.

Read: QPR-linked free agent completes move to League One club

The London duo could test Hibs’ resolve with a bid over the coming weeks as they both look ahead to the next campaign.

Millwall had a £1 million bid rejected by Jack Ross’ side in the January transfer window.

Porteous is a product of Hibs’ academy and was loaned out to Edinburgh City to gain some experience before making his first-team debut against Montrose in 2017.

The defender has since gone on to play 91 times for the Edinburgh outfit, chipping in with eight goals from defence.

He still has another couple of years left on his contract but they will face a battle to keep hold of him.

Read: Millwall striker links up with Portsmouth

Thoughts

Hibs wouldn’t be targeting a move for Kerr if they didn’t fear losing Porteous which is a boost to QPR and Millwall’s hopes of getting him.

The Scotsman will want to test himself in England and would be a great long-term signing for whoever eventually wins the race for his signature.