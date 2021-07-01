Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says another signing is on the way (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic’s manager has told fans to keep their eyes peeled today with another addition incoming.

The Addicks have so far managed to bring in Jayden Stockley and Craig MacGillivray but are hoping for more acquisitions over the coming weeks.

He has said on his morning Twitter walk: “It’s about time Charlton Athletic signed another player so keep your eyes peeled.”

Paul Mullin has been linked with Charlton Athletic over the past 24 hours, as per a report by Football Insider.

The striker scored 34 goals in all competitions last season to help fire the U’s to promotion from League Two and becomes a free agent today.

He has had a lot of Championship interest since his prolific goal scoring campaign last term and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

Football Insider have also reported that Sunderland midfielder George Dobson is said to have agreed a deal to join the Addicks.

He has spent the past three years with the Black Cats and spent the second-half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

Thoughts

Dobson is the more likely of the two reported targets to be the closest to joining Charlton.

He would give Adkins’ side more depth and options in midfield for next season and is experienced at League One level now.