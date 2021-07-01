Barnsley-linked striker Stipe Perica from Watford is attracting other interest from the Championship.

The attacker is inviting ‘inquiries’ from clubs in the second tier with his future at Watford up in the air, as per a report by The Athletic.

Barnsley have been linked with him over recent times, as per an earlier report by The Athletic.

The Tykes were said to have made a £1.5 million bid but nothing has happened since then.

Perica, who is 25-years-old, joined Watford last summer from Udinese but only managed to score once in 18 games for the Hertfordshire club last season.

His chances of getting game time in the top flight next term are slim meaning he is likely to head out the exit door.

Perica started his career at Zadar in his native Croatia before Chelsea swooped to sign him as a youngster in 2013.

He spent three years on the books at Stamford Bridge, two of which he spent on loan at NEC Breda.

Udinese then snapped him up on a permanent basis and he managed 11 goals in 71 games for the Serie A side.

The forward also has loan spells at Frosinone, Kasimpasa and Royal Excel Mouscron before leaving for Watford.

Thoughts

Perica needs to be playing regular first-team football and it would be interesting to see how he would get on if he played every week in the Championship.

Barnsley have had a change of manager since they reportedly lodged an offer for him so it remains to be seen whether they are still keen.