Portsmouth have taken Millwall youngster Abdul Abdulmalik on trial, as per a report by London News Online.

Portsmouth are casting an eye over the striker as they mull over a potential move.

Abdulmalik, who is 18-years-old, has been offered a new contract by Millwall and they would like to keep hold of him.

However, he may be weighing up options elsewhere and London News Online has mentioned Swansea City, Arsenal, Rangers and Celtic as clubs who have been linked with him over recent times.

Read: Portsmouth keen on Championship man

Portsmouth appear to be in the driving seat at the moment and would have to pay Millwall compensation for his signature, despite his contract at the Den expiring today.

Danny Cowley is preparing for his first full season at Fratton Park and will be eager to bring in some more signings before the start of the season.

Abdulmalik is a highly-rated young striker and would be a decent long-term option for the League One side if they decide to offer him a contract.

Read: Swansea City linked with ex-Republic of Ireland youth international

Thoughts

Abdulmalik is obviously a player who is being tipped for a bright future, otherwise Millwall wouldn’t be trying to keep him and the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Arsenal and Swansea City wouldn’t be linked with a move for him.

This suggests that he would be a coup for Portsmouth and it will be interesting to see how he gets on during his time with the League One club.