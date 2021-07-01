Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a centre-back as they look to bolster their ranks.

Charlton Athletic have so far managed to bring in Jayden Stockley and Craig MacGillivray but have their sights set on striking more deals over the coming weeks.

Nigel Adkins’ side are keen to boost their defensive department and reporter Alan Nixon has said he has heard three names they are after (see tweet below).

I’ve heard three names. All cost more than they want to pay. https://t.co/rTxlsXB2V7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 30, 2021

Nixon is tight-lipped over the identity of the defensive trio but says they all cost more than Charlton want to pay.

Read: Charlton Athletic make approach for striker

The Addicks are being patient with their recruitment as they look for the right characters but are likely to be competing with Championship clubs for their targets.

They may be finding it hard to get deals over the line as club in the second tier will have more money to play with.

Nevertheless, there is still plenty of time left of the transfer window for the London club to make the right signings.

Read: Charlton Athletic boss drops big transfer hint

Thoughts

Charlton leaked a lot of goals last season and that is why they just fell short of the Play-Offs in the end. They need to bring in an experienced defender who knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One.

There is no rush right now as it is a competitive market and the Euros are all holding up deals in the Football League.