Sheffield United’s Regan Slater has returned to training this week – the midfielder is wanted by all of Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Presto North End.

Slater, 21, spent last season on loan with Hull City in League One. He made 27 league outings and scored one goal for Hull City as they romped to the League One title, securing an immediate return to the Championship under Grant McCann.

Since, they’ve been linked with a permanent move for Slater and now a report from Hull Live claims that the Tigers ‘have an offer on the table’ to make his previous loan stay permanent.

The report also goes on to claim how Slater’s ‘preference is understood to be a return to the Tigers’ should he be moving on this summer, but that remaining at Bramall Lane and breaking into Slavisa Jokanovic’s first-team next season is his ‘main target’.

Hull though face competition from Charlton Athletic and Preston North End. The pair have been recently linked with a summer move for Slater but Hull seemingly have the upper-hand, given their Championship status and their previous ties with Slater.