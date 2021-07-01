Middlesbrough are interested in Watford striker Andre Gray.

Middlesbrough have identified the experienced attacker as a potential summer addition, as per a report by The Athletic.

Gray, who is 30-years-old, has a year left on his contract at Watford but may well be allowed to leave the Premier League new boys 12 months early.

Boro are in the hunt for more signings and Neil Warnock could see Gray as someone to boost his attacking options for next season.

He has spent the past four years on the books at Vicarage Road and has scored 21 goals in 126 games in all competitions for the Hornets.

Gray is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and managed 20 in 52 matches for Brentford before firing 33 in 78 appearances during his two years at Burnley.

His chances of getting game time with Watford in the top flight are slim next term and Middlesbrough could try and lure him back down to the second tier.

Thoughts

Gray needs to leave Watford for a new chapter somewhere else and would be a decent signing for Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock likes having plenty of strikers at his disposal and there is no doubt that his man-management capabilities could get the best out of Gray.

He has proven in the past he can score goals at this level and just needs to find the right club to start firing again.