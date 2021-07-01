A report from Yorkshire Live has played down Sheffield Wednesday’s previously reported £5million valuation of striker Josh Windass – he’s been linked with all of Millwall, Birmingham City, QPR, Fulham, Preston, West Brom and Stoke City this summer.

Windass, 27, has been linked with a host of Championship clubs since his side’s relegation into League One. He still has a year left on his Hillsborough deal and the club have the option of extending that by a further year, but reports from The Sun on Sunday (27.06.21) have recently claimed that the Owls value him as high as £5million.

Now though, Yorkshire Live have denied that, writing: “contrary to reports in the national media, the Owls have not slapped a £5m asking price on Windass.”

Millwall have shown the most interest in Windass so far – they’ve reportedly tabled two bids for the striker who scored nine goals in the Championship last season.

It’s not yet understood how much Wednesday would demand to part ways with Windass. Heading into League One though, the club will need players like him to give themselves the best possible opportunity of securing an immediate return to the second-tier, if not that then stabilising their fortunes.