Sheffield Wednesday are ‘unwilling’ to let defender Julian Borner leave for free this summer – the German has a year left on his Hillsborough stay.

Borner, 30, has been strongly linked with a move away from Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

He’s one of the few names contracted to the club beyond this summer but reports have suggested that he would return to Germany on a free transfer this summer.

Hannover 96 officials claimed that they’d agreed a deal for the Wednesday man to join on a free transfer this summer, with Borner supposedly initiating ‘arbitration proceedings on the back on unpaid wages’.

But Yorkshire Live have clarified that the club are unwilling to let him leave for free.

Reports yesterday claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have paid all outstanding wages but they remain under a transfer embargo.

Thoughts?

Borner despite splitting opinion among may last season would be a useful name to have around going into the next League One season.

With wages now paid it might be foolish for the Owls to let him leave for free when he still has a year remaining on his contract, but he could yet push for a move and Wednesday could be forced into selling him on the cheap.