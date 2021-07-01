Ipswich Town have seen a £400,000 bid for Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks rejected by the Millers – the Englishman has also been linked with Sunderland, Derby County and Peterborough United.

Crooks, 27, featured 40 times in the Championship last season. He scored six goals from midfield and grabbed three assists but couldn’t prevent his side from making an immediate return to League One.

Since, Crooks has come into the transfer spotlight with a host of clubs having been recently linked with him. Earlier in the week, East Anglian Daily Times reported that Ipswich Town were ready to ‘step up’ their pursuit of Crooks, but that they faced competition from Derby County, Peterborough United and Sunderland.

Now, a report from Rotherham Advertiser says the Millers have knocked back Ipswich Town’s opening offer of £400,000 as it falls ‘well below’ their valuation of the one-time Rangers man.

Derby County remain under transfer embargo whilst Peterborough United have recently completed the signing of Lincoln City’s Jorge Grant, with Sunderland still looking to get transfers over the line too.

Thoughts?

Ipswich’s reported £400,000 isn’t a terrible opening offer but it obviously falls well below Rotherham’s expectations.

Given their League One status as well it seems unlikely that they’ll part ways with a key player to another League One side who’ll be eyeing promotion next season and so it suggests that Crooks, if he moves on this summer, will most likely be heading back to the Championship.

Derby though remain under embargo and whether or not Posh are still keen after signing Grant is unclear.