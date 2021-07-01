Blackburn Rovers have added Fulham midfielder, and QPR target Stefan Johansen to their radar, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Johansen, 30, joined QPR on loan from Fulham midway through last season. He’d been left in the dark at Craven Cottage but shone for the Rs, scoring four goals in his 21 Championship outings and becoming a huge fan favourite in the process.

Mark Warburton’s side have been working tirelessly to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis. The move has seemingly been delayed by Fulham’s managerial situation though – Scott Parker has finally left for Bournemouth with the Whites reportedly nearing a deal for former Everton boss Marco Silva.

But a report from Lancashire Telegraph has added another element of doubt to QPR’s permanent pursuit of Johansen, claiming that Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers have added the Norwegian to their summer shopping list as they look to overhaul their midfield.

Johansen is contracted at Fulham until 2022.

Thoughts?

Johansen to Blackburn is a surprising rumour and one that QPR fans won’t want to see. But the Rs still have a big chance of landing Johansen this summer and although the deal is taking a while to near fruition, fans shouldn’t start to worry just yet.

The signs are pointing towards a permanent switch to QPR and the only thing that’s realistically standing in the way of that is if Fulham’s next manager wants Johansen to stick around for the next season – that could seriously put a dampener on QPR’s pursuit of the Norway man.