Newcastle United have reportedly tabled a £1.5million bid for Wolves’ Dion Sanderson – the Englishman is wanted by Sunderland, with Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Millwall also linked.

Sanderson, 21, spent last season on loan with Sunderland.

He featured 26 times in League One for the Black Cats, thoroughly impressing before missing the end of the season and Sunderland’s play-off fixtures through injury.

Since, Wolves have made him available for a summer transfer and Lee Johnson’s side swooped in with the first bid – a £1million offer which was rejected by Wolves.

The club want closer to £2million and now Daily Mail report that Newcastle United have tabled a £1.5million bid which they say is ‘likely to be rejected’, with Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Luton Town and Millwall also keeping an eye on proceedings.

Thoughts?

It’s still surprising to see Wolves making him available for as little as £2million. He proved to be one of the best defenders in League One last season and it’s no surprise to see him attracting so many clubs.

Newcastle United would obviously be an attractive offer but Sanderson needs to take his next step very cautiously – he’ll obviously be wanting to play regular first-team football and whilst a return to Sunderland seems far-fetched, the Championship might be his ideal level at this moment in time.

But whether or not he’ll secure a Championship move depends on which teams move for him.

Expect Newcastle United’s bid to be knocked back, but they could easily make up the missing £500,000 to give Wolves the £2million they want – whether they do it before anyone else is the question.