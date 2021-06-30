Fulham went up to the Premier League two seasons ago and have now come back down again after an underwhelming campaign last season.

Fulham fans knew that restructuring was needed and that is already underway. The biggest element of that is that Scott Parker has left Craven Cottage to take up the Bournemouth job.

That movement left a void to be filled and news from earlier today via talkSPORT indicated that ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was the man who’d be announced as the Cottagers new boss.

However, more up-to-date news per The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler indicates that this is not the case. Indeed, Rutzler writes that it isn’t Wilder set to be announced but rather ex-Hull City and Watford boss Marco Silva.

The talkSPORT article said that Wilder was “in talks” with Fulham but The Athletic’s Rutzler seems to state this isn’t the case.

He writes that the new man through the doors at Craven Cottage is Silva who he writes “has provisionally agreed a deal to become Fulham’s new manager.”

Portuguese boss SIlva has a more than decent managerial CV having been boss at Sporting CP (Portugal), Olympiacos (Greece) and Everton as well as Hull and Watford.

He has bags of top-tier managerial experience with 95 games in the Premier League, 94 in Portugal’s Liga NOS and 30 in the Greek Super League 1.

Fulham landing a manager of Silva’s calibre is an instant upgrade over Parker and that is not knocking the latter’s credentials.

Fulham fans will be looking at such an appointment to turn them around quick smart and have them looking at an instant return to the Premier League.

Silva has shown that he has the experience to manage at a top-tier level which will stand him in good stead for next season’s Championship campaign.