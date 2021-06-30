West Brom came back down from last season’s Premier League and knew that they needed to restructure for the Championship.

West Brom fans have seen evidence of that restructuring already with the appointment of former Barnsley head coach Valerian Ismael.

Ismael worked wonders in his one season at the helm at Oakwell. The former Crystal Palace player took the Tykes from near relegation to promotion contenders in just that one season.

Now the Black Country side look to be ready to return to Barnsley to land soon-to-be free agent Alex Mowatt.

#wba transfer news: New head coach Valérien Ismaël is close to making Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt his first signing. Barring any unexpected late hitches, Mowatt will have a medical later this week and sign on a free transfer — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 29, 2021

Telegraph journalist John Percy (tweet – above) said as much yesterday evening. However, things have moved on since then.

According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Ismael’s West Brom outfit stand on the edge of a deal. He writes that the Baggies “have agreed to sign” Mowatt whose Barnsley contract runs out at midnight.

Veysey adds that the Barnsley midfielder “has been booked in for a medical” with West Brom as they look to seal a move for the dual-threat star.

Mowatt had a standout season last time out where he scored eight goals and provided seven assists for the Tykes last season. That haul was part of the driving force behind their march up the table.

Referencing a ‘West Brom source’, Veysey adds that Mowatt is “set to complete the move in the next 24 hours.”

Mowatt move imminent – makes sense

Only three days ago, Sun reporter Alan Nixon tweeted that West Brom’s move for Mowatt was “live.” Now Football Insider’s Veysey seems to have confirmed that.

Taking into consideration the type of player that Alex Mowatt is, it is clear to see just why Valerian Ismael has returned to Oakwell to sign his former captain.

In a hardworking Barnsley side last season, Mowatt was one of those players who stood out and impressed. His goals and assists are testimony to that. However, he was much more than just those two tangibles and his performances showed that.

Whatever angle this is looked at from, it is a fantastic move on West Brom’s part and they will be getting a player who will slot into the Baggies plans smoothly.