Sheffield Wednesday was an outfit run ragged both on and off the pitch last season. It was a season that ended in relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, or at least some of them, might point to the points deduction at the start of the season setting a bad precedent.

However, that 12-point deduction (halved on appeal) was only a small part of a larger mosaic of faltering and stumbling for the Owls.

Bad performance after bad performance led to tumbling form and to the South Yorkshire side losing a final-day shoot-out with Derby County.

Off the pitch, a similar malaise set in with owner Dejphon Chansiri failing to pay wages on time. This led to players considering handing in their notice before a Sun on Sunday story (06/06/21, pg. 63) revealed the £12m scale of outstanding wages.

That situation worsened and The Mirror reported that the PFA had been called in. They alleged that the “players have not been paid either in full or on time for the past three months.”

This was in the early part of this month and since then the Owls have been under a transfer embargo.

Wednesday have apparently paid the outstanding wages and that has had fans asking whether this will allow for transfer signings to be restarted.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon was asked this by a fan. This was his short, four-word quoted retweet reply:

Depends on PFA viewpoint https://t.co/umiyo9rLjy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 30, 2021

The payment of the missing wages is an important first step for the Owls hierarchy to take. That is surely the first barrier that needed taking down.

Now will surely come the need to restructure. Wednesday released a host of players when they announced their retained list. Those players will need replacing.

Rebuilding is going to have to be at the forefront of Darren Moore’s summer plans. The squad that took the Owls down was simply not good enough. The weakened squad that Moore at his disposal is even less so.

However, as Nixon’s short response states – the Owls are at the mercy of the PFA…and the EFL.