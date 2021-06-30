Fulham came down to the Sky Bet Championship after a pretty underwhelming Premier League campaign last season.

Fulham’s relegation has brought about change at Craven Cottage. Scott Parker has moved on and has taken up the job at rivals Bournemouth.

That leaves the Cottagers looking for a new name at the helm as they look to bounce back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Fulham are “in talks” with one man they want – Chris Wilder. Wilder has been out of the management loop since parting ways with Sheffield United towards the end of last season.

The talkSPORT article said that Fulham had put ‘wantaway’ Swansea boss Steve Cooper on their radar but also add that “Wilder is under consideration for the vacant position” at the London club.

53-year-old Wilder had been in charge of hometown club Sheffield United since May 2016 – racking up nearly five years in the job.

He managed the Blades in 227 games, returning 106 wins, 44 draws and 77 losses for a 1.59 points-per-match average.

Speaking on Wednesday’s ‘White and Jordan Show’, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook said of this: “I was told last night that Chris Wilder is in talks with Fulham.”

Wilder would be a shrewd appointment by Fulham. The ex-Sheffield United boss has a pedigree in helping guide the Blades to the Premier League.

It might have all gone sour for him last season but Wilder guided Sheffield United to a 9th place finish in their first season back in the big time.

Scott Parker is a good coach, there is no doubting that. However, you’d likely put wiley operator Wilder a level above him in coaching terms.

Should talks proceeded and see Wilder appointed to the Craven Cottage hotseat then Fulham will have to be seen as a promotion contender.